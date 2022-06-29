news

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome today.

Also present at the meeting with Marco Impagliazzo and a delegation from the Community was the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly.

During a long and friendly conversation, among the various topics discussed, Speaker Pelosi was particularly interested in the "best practice" of humanitarian corridors, illustrated by President Impagliazzo, on which she dwelt at length, also in order to understand how they work both legally and as an involvement of civil society. "A model to be inspired by!" she said, referring to the need to identify answers to the immigration dramas that the United States is facing. Marco Impagliazzo also reiterated the Community's concern about the prolonged conflict in Ukraine and the resulting impoverishment of some regions of the world, particularly in Africa.

Nancy Pelosi then met some refugee families welcomed by the Community from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The meeting concluded with a brief ceremony in the Peace Room of Sant'Egidio, during which a contribution was offered by the U.S. side for the reception of migrants. This is where the negotiations for the end of the war in Mozambique took place, as recalled by President Impagliazzo during his speech, along with other occasions of collaboration between Sant'Egidio and the U.S., both in the field of conflict resolution and in the fight against poverty.