The #santegidiosummer begins in Moscow: solidarity holidays with homeless friends

The #santegidiosummer has begun in Moscow. A three-day holiday and rest with a group of poor and homeless people in a cool resort not far from the capital. In fact, it is much more than just a 'holiday'. The people invited are those whom the Friends of Sant'Egidio in Moscow meet and help throughout the year, some of them for more than 15 years, with the distribution of meals on the streets and visits to their homes.

Lonely people, who would never have the opportunity to spend a holiday, can instead enjoy simple things, yet so important because they restore the dignity and joy of a family life: sitting at the table, instead of eating meals on the street, relax in a beautiful and cool place, take part in concerts, cooking classes, creative workshops, classic sports games and even a "virtual tour" in Mozambique to get to know situations very far from their country.