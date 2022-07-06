news

Kenya's Foreign Minister, Mme Raychelle Omamo, visits Sant'Egidio

Kenya's Foreign Minister, Mme Raychelle Omamo, has visited the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome. "An important part of my trip to Rome," said the minister, "I admire your continued commitment to peace, particularly in South Sudan. Peace in South Sudan means peace also for Kenya'.

The visit was an opportunity to reaffirm the Kenyan government's support for the peace work and solidarity initiatives of Sant'Egidio in East Africa such as in Uganda and Kenya itself. The Dream programme to fight AIDS and malnutrition - a crucial issue in this period in which several African regions are facing a serious food crisis - is also present here. Hence the importance of a closer collaboration between Sant'Egidio and Kenya to reduce poverty in the country's rural areas.