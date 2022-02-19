news

Andrea Riccardi's meeting in Blantyre with delegates from the Sant'Egidio Communities of Malawi and Zambia

Andrea Riccardi's meeting with delegates of the Malawian and Zambian Communities took place in Blantyre, in the Church of the House of Friendship of Sant'Egidio, at the conclusion of his visit to the country.

During an assembly attended by delegations from 70 communities, the importance of having established a vast network of solidarity that, in the time of the pandemic and restrictions, supported the weakest segments of society emerged clearly: children who could not go to school, lonely elderly people and especially street children, whose numbers increased significantly during the pandemic and who had great difficulty in securing their livelihoods.

At the same time, concern was highlighted about the economic and social crisis that is emerging in Malawi, as throughout the African continent, as a result of the war in Ukraine. All the more strategic is the role of the 120 Schools of Peace in the country, as a place of protection for the more than 5,000 children who attend them.

Malawi, unlike other countries in the area, has never been the scene of war and conflict in its history. But recent developments may be the premise for social tensions that could fuel widespread violence. From the assembly emerged an awareness of the role that Sant'Egidio is called to play in this context, to help different generations maintain and promote a culture of peaceful coexistence.







