news

A short video takes us to Lviv, to the new Sant'Egidio aid centre: our response to the war in Ukraine is to increase solidarity

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

A video report of the work of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Lviv. The centre is open three times a week, and receives 50/60 families a day. They come from all over Ukraine, especially from the occupied areas. People who have lost their homes, and live in shelters, schools, makeshift accommodation. Poverty is growing, because the economy has collapsed with the war.



The first aid distribution centre was opened in Ivano-Frankivs'k at the beginning of the war. It currently receives 3000 people a month, and is a clearing house for aid arriving from other countries and which is then distributed across Ukraine.



In recent weeks international aid has been decreasing, so Sant'Egidio decided to open a second centre for the distribution of food parcels, clothes and basic necessities.