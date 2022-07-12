news

UN SECRETARY GENERAL RESPONDS TO CHILDREN CALLING FOR PEACE IN UKRAINE: "KEEP PUSHING FOR CHANGE. THE UNITED NATIONS IS WITH YOU TO BUILD A MORE JUST AND PEACEFUL WORLD FOR ALL."

The Peace Schools children's mobilization started exactly one month after the start of the war in Ukraine on March 25 (read more). It involved children from some 70 countries (from Italy to Malawi, Indonesia, Mozambique, Poland, to name but a few) , involving not only Sant'Egidio Peace Schools but also public and private institutions of different orders and grades.



The proposal was to address those in charge of the world order by pointing out the young generations' demand for peace: in just a few weeks, thousands of letters, in different languages but with an identical message, "Dear world leaders, stop making war!" arrived to UN Secretary General António Guterres.



The letters, bound in one voluminous book, express the concern of the youngest for peers deprived of parents, school and games, the fear that war will come close to home, but also show the wisdom of those who find violence senseless and do not understand why homes, schools and stores are being destroyed. There is in this book, in a word, the great demand for peace of the generation that represents our future.



The UN Secretary General picked up the message and sent a letter in response:



"I would like to thank the St. Egidio Peace Schools and students for their commitment to live in harmony with each other.

Our world is going through difficult times.

Conflict and inequality are on the rise.

Incitement to hatred and misinformation separate people.

And climate change threatens our survival.

But we can change that. Our human family has proven over and over again that we are capable of great things when we work together, across regions and generations.

We need to listen to young people.

We need your ideas and courage to shape our common future.

I draw hope from your book and your calls for peace.

Keep pushing for change. The United Nations is with you to build a more just and peaceful world for all."

