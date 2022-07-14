news

Multi-ethnic Summer School in Warsaw

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Summer School has kicked off in Warsaw: days of fun and learning in a climate of peaceful encounter between peoples.

Families from Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Egypt, Somalia, Rwanda and Poland itself enjoyed games for children, meetings on the theme of ecology and peace, Polish language courses for adults and a whole range of other attractions in a friendly and serene atmosphere.



The Summer Schools organised by the Community of Warsaw will be going on throughout the summer with other initiatives planned.