Mangochi, Malawi, aid for refugees fleeing Cabo Delgado, the Mozambican region hit by terrorist violence

Refugees from Mozambique have been arriving in Malawi for several months now, fleeing violent attacks in the north of the country.



Since 2017 the far north of Mozambique, the province of Cabo Delgado, has been the victim of attacks by Islamic extremists. A number of families who arrived in April were accommodated in a place near Mangochi, a town close to the border with Mozambique. The centre is run by the refugee department of the Malawian Ministry of Home Affairs with the support of UNHCR and is used as a transit post for those awaiting refugee status.



The centre does not have a doctor or medical supplies and people are supposed to use government health facilities which are far away from the area. The children also do not have any form of schooling. A delegation from the Community of Sant'Egidio in Mangochi visited and met the families, and distributed soap and clothes to them, with the promise to come back soon with more aid.