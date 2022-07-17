news

Kiev, Sant'Egidio opens a new centre for the distribution of humanitarian aid while the headquarters of the Community hit by a missile is being repaired

While work is underway to repair the Youth for Peace office in Kiev, which was hit by a missile on 16 March, a new centre of the Community was opened on Friday 15 July: a sign of hope and solidarity for the Troeshina neighbourhood and for the whole city. It will host the activities already underway in favour of the neighbourhood's poor and the distribution of food and basic necessities, for refugees in Kiev, but also for the elderly and families impoverished by the war.



The Community of Sant'Egidio has been present in the large and populous district of Troeshina, on the eastern outskirts of Kiev, since 1991. During these months of war, even in the weeks of the siege and bombing of the city, the members of Sant'Egidio have continued their service in the streets to help the most fragile, the homeless and the elderly.

