news

Sant'Egidio Summer goes on, so that no one is left alone this summer

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly was an extraordinary occasion of encounter between youth and the elderly in the #santegidiosummer.

Indeed, it is they, the elderly, who are at the heart of our attention, in a very difficult summer, marked by long and frequent heat waves, which is complicating their fragile condition, often aggravated by loneliness. There are numerous initiatives aimed at taking care of them, trying not to leave them alone in Genoa, Naples, Rome, Novara, Padua, Rovigo, Catania and in many other cities: trips, moments of friendship, help services, grocery and medicines delivery, but also just chatting a bit to break the loneliness.

Summer is also difficult for the homeless: the Community has organised special summer holidays for them too, while the activities of the food aid centres, canteens and meals on the street continue. In Genoa, showers and air-conditioned spaces to spend the hottest hours of the day are also offered.

Various initiatives involve refugees and children. Lessons in Italian language and culture have been organised in Novara, in collaboration with the University of Piedmont. Many Ukrainian youngsters have decided to return that kind welcome they received by helping out with the children at the Summer Schools, organised by the Community. "This is an experience that is enriching me," says Viktoria, a Ukrainian girl who recently arrived in Italy, "because it allows me to help the little ones, but also to speak and learn Italian"

Just yesterday, a first Sant'Egidio group arrived in Cyprus to start activities with refugees on the island, which will continue until the end of August.