news

300 Afghan refugees rescued with the Humanitarian Corridors. Wednesday 27 July, at 4pm, press conference at Fiumicino

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

On Wednesday, 27 July, 230 Afghan refugees, who have been living in Pakistan since last August, will arrive on a flight from Islamabad. Their entry into Italy has been made possible thanks to a Memorandum of understanding with the Italian State, signed on 4 November 2021 by the Community of Sant'Egidio, the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy, Tavola Valdese, Arci, Caritas Italiana, IOM, NIHMP and UNHCR.



Together with other arrivals from Iran - scheduled for today, 25 July, and Thursday 28 July - more than 300 Afghan refugees will be welcomed in our country thanks to the Humanitarian Corridors. It is a pilot project, completely financed by the proposing associations and made possible thanks to the generosity and voluntary commitment of many Italian citizens, who have offered their homes to host refugees, religious congregations, NGOs and various civil society actors. Among them Solidaire, which helped organise the flight from Pakistan in collaboration with Open Arms.



At 4 p.m. on Wednesday 27 July at Fiumicino airport the reception of refugees is scheduled and a press conference with the participation of:



Marina Sereni, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation



Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio



Daniele Garrone, President of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy



Alessandra Trotta, moderator of the Waldensian Table



Filippo Miraglia, national responsible for Immigration of Arci



Valentina Brinis, Open Arms