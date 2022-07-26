news

The Restaurant of Sant’Egidio has just opened in the refugee camp of Pournara, Cyprus. Under the Pavilion of Friendship, it will welcome the migrants throughout the month of August.

On the first day five hundred refugees were present, most of them are from Asia and Africa

In the island of Cyprus, the #santegidiosummer has begun giving support to the refugees of the camp of Pournara, an industrial area ten kilometres far from the capital Nicosia. Set up in 2019 to accommodate at the most 800 people, the camp now hosts more than 2000. So, the refugees’ life is very hard: overcrowded conditions, lack of water, poor hygiene affect them. There, until the end of August, Sant’Egidio’s activities will take place thanks to the participation of 140 voluntary workers from several European countries.



The first group arrived at the end of July and got down to work at once. So, after few days the ‘Friendship Pavilions’ for the refugees were opened. Under the tents, the restaurant of Sant’Egidio means an oasis in the desert, in a place where the temperature is really very high. There the families can have a meal together: around the tables, along with good food there is plenty of friendship. On the very first day 500 refugees were there: most of them are from Asia and Africa.



A special thank is due to Cyprus institutions, the authority of the camp, and the Apostolic Nunciature that gave their contribution to the fitting-out of the structures and the restaurant itself.