In order not to forget the atomic bombing of Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, the work "Hiroshima 平和" by the artists of Sant'Egidio's art workshop

On August 6 and 9, 1945, two atomic bombs destroyed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. More than 75 years later, after agreements on "nonproliferation" (1968) and the "total ban on nuclear testing" (1996), many countries still do not renounce the construction and possession of nuclear weapons. With the war in Ukraine, this is of even greater concern: after all, we must not forget that in the background of this war is also the dramatic unknown of the possible use of nuclear weapons.



In order not to forget those tragic events of 1945, the artists of the Community of Sant'Egidio Art Workshops wanted to represent the drama of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima with a painting. The work was conceived during a Friends' vacation in Montecompatri in July 2022. The canvas depicts the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, one of the few buildings left after the bomb went off. The skeleton of the dome stands as a final testament to the inhumanity of war. On the upper right is the blossoming Sakura cherry tree, a sign of Peace and hope for the future.



The Title of the work is: "Hiroshima 平和" (Hiroshima Peace) and the authors are Patrizia Nasini and Daniela Parisini.