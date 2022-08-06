news

A delegation of Sant’Egidio has participated in the demonstration of solidarity with the family of Alika Ogochukwu to say NO to indifference, contempt, and violence

Saturday 6 August in Civitanova Marche, a delegation of the Community of Sant’Egidio, coming from different Italian towns, participated in the demonstration of solidarity with the family of Akila, viciously killed on 29 July, and the Nigerian community in Italy.

«Before evil, hatred, violence, we do not want to be spectators, as if we were watching a movie. Indifference before evil clears the way to violence against the weaker, which subsequently breaks out against all of us» said Charles Ezeji, Nigerian deacon of Sant’Egidio, on behalf of the whole Community.



«May the tragic death of our brother Akila be the last of such violent events! May it make our commitment to a more humane and unite society develop! We are here, a lot of us, to say so, with our presence and our words. We say yes to togetherness, mutual acquaintance, respect, friendship. No to indifference, contempt, violence! Let us pray for Akila’s family so that the Lord consoles their sorrow and protects them with his love.»



The delegation of the Community offered its condolences to Charity, Alika’s wife, and laid flowers at the place of the brutal aggression perpetrated a few days before, where many people are still paying homage leaving writings and prayers.

