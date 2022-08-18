news

Indignation and pain for the execution in Texas of Kosoul Chanthakoummane despite the forgiveness of the victim's family and thousands of appeals from all over the world

The pardon from the victim's family was not enough, nor the thousands of appeals that came from all over the world to ask that the death sentence of Kosoul Chanthakoummane, of only 41 years, not be carried out. The execution was carried out last night in the prison in Huntsville, Texas.



The Community of Sant'Egidio, together with the many who have in recent days supported the appeal for the life of Kosoul, expresses all its pain and indignation.



The horror of this death is all the stronger since the wounds caused more than 16 years ago had already been healed by the forgiveness of the victim's father, who already in 2013 had publicly expressed, also in the press, his wish that Kosoul was not carried out.



The Community of Sant’Egidio thanks all those who supported the appeal to save Kosoul and invites everyone to strengthen their commitment to life and against all forms of the death penalty.