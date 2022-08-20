news

Pope Francis received Andrea Riccardi

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

(Ansa.it) This morning Pope Francis received the founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio Andrea Riccardi. As we learn, among the topics of the interview, the concern for the war in Ukraine, which has now reached six months since its beginning, for the victims it caused and the future of the families that have been forced to leave their village. For the other conflicts that continue in different parts of the world, the importance of the role that religions can play in favor of peace and the need to double the efforts to welcome refugees with the humanitarian corridors was underlined.