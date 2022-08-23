news

Global Friendship, Global Peace: 26-28 August European Youth for Peace meeting in Amsterdam

At last, after the years of the pandemic, the great meeting of the European Youth for Peace is back in presence. No longer and not only online.



From 26 to 28 August youth from Western and Eastern Europe will gather in Amsterdam with their message of peace and spend three days of meeting, listening, and commitment. Migration, solidarity, ecology: the issues to be addressed together. A delegation of young people from Ukraine will also be present.



click to download programme

go to the website globalfriendship.eu