Reconciliation and disarmament in the Central African Republic: hundreds of fighters lay down their arms and renounce violence

After several months of negotiation and outreach with the Central African militias UPC and Anti Balaka, 363 fighters decided to lay down their arms and renounce violence.



Yesterday, a delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio met them all together, in the grounds of the Bambari gendarmerie, in the presence of the prefect of the province of Ouaka, General Brebondi and the regional director of the DDRR (the national disarmament programme). After a long assembly, the Community distributed food kits and other aid to the ex-combatants.



This was a further step towards a reconciliation that is important for Central Africa and in particular for the town of Bambari, where serious violence took place in the past.