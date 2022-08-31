news

Special guests and emotion marked the end of the Friendship Tent experience in Cyprus

Closing in style at the Pournara camp: the Friendship Tent for refugees, which was open for more than a month, wrapped up the Sant'Egidio Summer with special guests and a great party.



Archbishop George Panamthundil of the Apostolic Nunciature, who strongly supported Sant'Egidio's mission, accompanied an ecumenical visit of the major representatives of the Christian Churches and other religions to the Tent of Friendship. Archbishop Porfyrios of the Orthodox Church, Archbishop Selim Sfeir, Maronite Archbishop of Nicosia and Shakir Alemdar, Imam of Hala Sultan Tekke, in Larnaca, a place much venerated by Cypriot Muslims, arrived together and spent a long time talking with the refugees - guests and volunteers. They declared their communities' willingness to alleviate the suffering of refugees, especially unaccompanied minors.



At the end of the day, there was a lot of emotion in the words of N., a young man from Cameroon who voluntarily helped the Community for five weeks: "I feel really grateful I have met people like you," he said, "I want to thank you for your attention and your love: neither I nor anyone else here will ever forget you."