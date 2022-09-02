news

The church of Notre-Dame aux Riches Claires in Brussels has been entrusted to the Community of Sant'Egidio

The Community of Sant'Egidio has been entrusted with the parish of Notre-Dame aux Riches Claires, in the centre of Brussels, the Belgian capital and seat of the European Union, since 1 September 2022.

For more than ten years, the Community has been present in this city with evening prayer and Sunday liturgy, with services to the poor such as the Kamiano restaurant for people living on the street, and the School of Peace for children.

It will now, with the church of Notre-Dame aux Riches Claires, have the opportunity to further expand its initiatives. The building needs renovation, but work is already planned. It will be restored it to its former beauty and made fully functional for the various activities the Community wants to carry out there.