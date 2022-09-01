news

Feast of Sant'Egidio, live stream prayer at 8 p.m. (CEST)

Memorial of Sant'Egidio (Saint Giles), an eastern monk who came to the West. The Community of Sant'Egidio took its name from the church dedicated to him in Rome.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page on Mondays at 8 pm (CEST)



