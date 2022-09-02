news

Pope Francis dedicates the month of September to prayer for the abolition of the death penalty. Video

There are many reasons to say “NO” to the death penalty. It is not a just punishment, since it “offers no justice to victims, but rather encourages revenge. And it prevents any possibility of undoing a possible miscarriage of justice.” It is morally inadmissible, because “it destroys the most important gift we have received: life.” And, as Francis reminds us, “in the light of the Gospel, the death penalty is unacceptable.” Let us not remain indifferent in the face of laws which, in some parts of the world, still allow the death penalty. Let us join the Holy Father in his prayer intention by sharing this video.