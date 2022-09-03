news

Pakistan floods. First emergency aid in the Quetta area

The heavy rains that have hit Pakistan over the past month have caused unprecedented flooding: a large part of the country is under water. It is calculated (by default) that there are more than one thousand victims and an incalculable number of displaced persons - as many as 33 million are estimated.

The most affected regions are Sindh (the area around the capital Karachi), a densely populated area, Beluchistan and the northwest of Punjab, bordering Afghanistan.

It was here that the Community of Sant'Egidio in Quetta brought the first emergency aid to the displaced: food and drinking water.

In these already poor areas, people have fled with nothing. There is a lack of basic necessities, food supplies and blankets.

Communities in Pakistan are mobilised to collect aid locally, which will be distributed in the coming days in the areas of Quetta and Karachi.

