A delegation from Sant'Egidio joined the grief and prayers of the many Mozambicans who came to Sister Maria de Coppi's funeral

The funeral of Sister Maria De Coppi, the Combonian nun killed in a jihadist attack a few days ago in Chipene, northern Mozambique, was held in the Combonian mission of Carapira.



Many people came to attend, from the dioceses of Nacala and Nampula, where the nun had served for 60 years. A delegation of the Community was also among them. Sant'Egidio has been present in the area for a long time and has now been particularly involved in the work of welcoming displaced people from the regions most affected by terrorism.



There was great emotion among the people, among the many who knew Sister Maria for her work with the poorest, especially women and young people. The attack in which she lost her life has created a new wave of displaced people fleeing not only Chipene but the entire surrounding area.



