On his visit to Albania, Andrea Riccardi meets Archbishop Anastasios and the friends of the 'Red Houses'

In recent days, Andrea Riccardi visited Albania and met His Beatitude Anastasios, Orthodox Archbishop of Tirana and Primate of Albania. He is a long-standing friend, who has participated several times in the International Meetings for Peace in the Spirit of Assisi promoted by the Community and who contributed decisively to the rebirth of Christian life in Albania after the years of dictatorship.

During a long and friendly conversation, Anastasios shared his concern for the war in Europe and the difficulties of dialogue between believers and Christians in particular. He expressed his desire to continue to work together for unity and communion between the Churches.



The visit was also an opportunity to meet again with friends from the family homes for the mentally ill in Tirana and Kavaje.

It was a particularly festive occasion, as it was the first visit after the long closure due to the pandemic. "The familiar and joyful atmosphere of the 'red houses' helps to remain young," said Andrea Riccardi. He stressed that these co-housing experiences - lasting now for many years and able to welcome an increasing number of people - are "a stronghold of humanity and a model of care for the most fragile".