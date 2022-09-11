news

The message of the President of the Community of Sant'Egidio on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

On the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the President of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, sent a message of condolences to the UK Ambassador to the Holy See, Christopher John Trott

Dear Ambassador Trott, dear friend,



allow me to express my sincerest condolences for the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her seven decades of service were a testament of her deep dedication to your country. She leaves behind an incredible legacy of public service and has helped guide the world and the Commonwealth through moments of great change - may we all be able to learn from her deep commitment to service.



I am certain that H. M. King Charles III, inspired and consoled by the expressions of solidarity and closeness from people all over the world, will lead the nation in the spirit and example set by Her Majesty.



Please know of my prayers and the prayers of the Community of Sant'Egidio for you and your country these days. May the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth be comforted in this moment of sorrow.