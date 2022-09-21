news

21 September, International Day of Peace. Listening to the cry for peace and building it is the "immense task" of governments, civil society, religions

On the International Day of Peace, established by the United Nations in 1981, the Community of Sant'Egidio joins in the call for peace launched by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and shares his alarmed words.



An "immense task" is set before the world leaders meeting for the UN General Assembly in the face of the less remote risk of a nuclear catastrophe, the worsening war in Ukraine and the many ongoing conflicts, parts of that "third world war in pieces", whose tragic consequences on the lives of millions of people Pope Francis has long denounced. But also in the face of climate change, a real war of mankind against the Earth, it is essential to give new impetus to multilateral dialogue and collaboration between peoples, putting aside the particular interests of groups or nations.



The Community of Sant'Egidio, which has been engaged for years in mediation and reconciliation processes, reaffirms its commitment to supporting the victims of conflicts, working for welcoming refugees and migrants, and in fostering dialogue between nations and religions. Again this year Sant'Egidio renews the invitation to the International Meeting for Peace in the Spirit of Assisi. Entitled "The Cry of Peace", the Meeting will take place in Rome from Sunday 23 to Tuesday 25 October



