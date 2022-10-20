news

Towards the meeting "The Cry for Peace". Videomessage by Marco Impagliazzo

May the Cry for Peace that rises from so many parts of the world overpower the noise of weapons and war

In this short video, Marco Impagliazzo, President of Sant'Egidio, helps us to understand the motivations and themes that are at the heart of the meeting "The Cry of Peace" which starts on Sunday 23rd at the La Nuvola Congress Centre in Rome and ends on 25th October at the Colosseum with the prayer for peace in the presence of Pope Francis.



Let us join our voices so that the cry for peace rising from so many parts of the world may overpower the noise of weapons and war.



We invite you to join us, at least virtually. All the information: the programme, the streaming and TV broadcasts, the modalities of participation (in presence and online) can be found at this LINK

subtitles in English available