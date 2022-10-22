news

"The Cry for Peace" on its way Sunday afternoon in Rome

The international meeting in the "spirit of Assisi" opens on 23 October with Mattarella, Macron, Zuppi and Riccardi

Sunday afternoon the International Meeting 'The Cry of Peace - Religions and Cultures in Dialogue', promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio will start. The meeting will see the participation of the world's great religions together with representatives of the world of culture and institutions, from over 40 countries around the world in Rome during three days.



On 23 October, starting at 5 pm, the Convention Center 'La Nuvola' will host the inaugural assembly, with the participation of Head of State Sergio Mattarella, French President Emmanuel Macron, Sant'Egidio founder Andrea Riccardi and the President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, together with the Chief Rabbi of France, Haim Korsia and the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Abdul Karim Al-Issa. The testimony of Ukrainian Olga Makar will also be heard.



Many important personalities will speak in the 14 forums scheduled throughout 24 October and on the morning of the 25th, again at La Nuvola, before joining Pope Francis in the afternoon of the same day in the Prayer for Peace of Religions at the Colosseum.



Numerous registrations have been received from various European countries for in-person participation and thousands of those who will follow online from all continents. The live streaming of the events will be on the website of the Community of Sant'Egidio, accompanied by live broadcasts of a number of TV stations for the inauguration and the final ceremony.

36th International Meeting for Peace

More information: [email protected]

