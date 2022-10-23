news

Pope Francis at the Angelus: On 25 October I will go to the Colosseum to pray for peace. Prayer is the strength of peace

At the conclusion of the Angelus, Pope Francis announced his participation in the concluding moment of the International Meeting of Prayer for Peace "The Cry for Peace" organised by the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome:



"The day after tomorrow, Tuesday 25 October," said the Pope, "I will go to the Colosseum to pray for peace in Ukraine and in the world, together with the representatives of the Churches and Christian Communities and World Religions, gathered in Rome for the meeting "The Cry for Peace". I invite you to join spiritually in this great invocation to God: prayer is the strength of peace. Let us pray, let us continue to pray for Ukraine, which is so tormented".