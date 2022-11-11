news

"For your sakes Christ became poor": the 6th World Day of the Poor with the Pope, in Rome and around the world

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

“Jesus Christ… for your sakes became poor” (cf. 2 Cor 8:9). With these words, the Apostle Paul addresses the first Christians of Corinth in order to encourage their efforts to show solidarity with their brothers and sisters in need. The World Day of the Poor comes this year as a healthy challenge, helping us to reflect on our style of life and on the many forms of poverty all around us.

"Message of Pope Francis for the Day of the Poor 2022".



On Sunday, 13 November, the Community of Sant'Egidio celebrates the sixth World Day of the Poor, called for by Pope Francis, all over the world.



The World Day of the Poor, at a time marked by the war in Ukraine and its economic and social consequences, such as the increase in the cost of living, is an opportunity to launch a message of hope starting with solidarity.



In Rome, the Community will take part in the celebration in St Peter's Basilica together with a group of homeless, disabled and elderly people and - from 12 noon to 2 p.m. - a group of 'new Europeans' will enjoy a lunch with the poor at the soup kitchen in Via Dandolo 10.

On the occasion of this Day, the Communities of Sant'Egidio, everywhere in the world, join the call of Pope Francis by celebrating moments of prayer and solidarity with the poor.