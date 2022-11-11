news

The Cry for Peace reaches Lima in Peru to foster dialogue between different religions and cultures

The international meeting "The Cry of Peace" organised by the Community of Sant'Egidio in Peru took place in Lima from 8 to 9 November. Religious leaders, men and women from different cultures gathered in the historic Church of San Lázaro in Rímac for two days of dialogue and prayer.

The first day began with an opening assembly entitled: 'No one is saved alone, dialogue and solidarity in a divided world', with the participation of five of the main leaders of religious cultures in Peru: Sheikh Mohammed, of the Islamic Association of Peru; Monsignor Guillermo Cornejo, Auxiliary Bishop of Lima, representing the Catholic Church; monk Sengen Castilla, of the Sotoshu Buddhist Community; Laura Vargas, executive secretary of the Interreligious Council of Peru; and Henry Guillén, DARS Coordinator of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.



Sheikh Mohammed Kobbi, voiced the urgent need to establish a dialogue for peace: 'We all have the same goal of achieving peace, because we live in the same land, in the same house of God; we must sit down to talk and find a solution to the looming crisis'.

On the other hand, Monsignor Guillermo Cornejo emphasised that peace in our time has been trampled upon and that it is necessary for us to return to God: "Today more than ever, in the face of the corruption and violence that we experience, we need to cry out to God. He always listens to the cry of his children".



The second day ended with prayer in different locations according to the various religious traditions and a final ceremony that you can watch in this video.