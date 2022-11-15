news

Friendship with the poor for a happy Christianity: Mexican Communities meet Marco Impagliazzo in Mexico City

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Communities of Mexico (Mexico City, Guadalajara and Puebla) gathered in Mexico City last Saturday and Sunday on the occasion of Marco Impagliazzo's visit.



There were different events: an assembly, a liturgy on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor, a meeting with the children and adolescents of the Schools of Peace, with indi adults attending literacy courses and with homeless people to whom meals are distributed twice a week.

During his speech, Marco Impagliazzo emphasised the value of Community in a country rich in history, culture and faith, which has been built on the encounter between different peoples and civilisations. It is a country that has never made ethnic purity a flag, but has developed on cross-breeding and the richness of encounter. Today Mexico is the second largest country in the world in terms of the number of Catholics. The presence of the Community is an added value to inspire so many to friendship with the poor and show the path of a happy Christianity that can heal the pain and wounds of so many people left on the margins of society or affected by the pandemic and the consequences of the global economic and social crisis.

A delegation of the Communities then travelled to the shrine of Guadalupe, whose image of La Morenita Virgin is a unique synthesis of the encounter between indigenous and European peoples and is venerated as the Mother of Latin American peoples. Here the Community laid a wreath of flowers.

Every day the Communities in Mexico are committed to the poorest, including many migrants who travel across the country on the difficult and often dramatic journeys from Latin America to the United States.



The Community in Mexico City lives in different neighbourhoods and has a meeting and welcoming place for the poor in the centre of the city, an important point of reference for many.



