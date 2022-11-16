news

On the World Day of the Poor Sant'Egidio in Budapest accompanies refugee friends on a visit to the National Museum

On 12 November, a beautiful autumn Saturday afternoon, the Community of Sant'Egidio organised a visit to the National Museum in Budapest for about 30 refugee friends in celebration of World Day of the Poor.



Ukrainians from Kherson, Harkiv, Zaporizzsje, Kiev, Severodoneck; Hungarian-speaking Roma from Transcarpathia, a Nigerian family joined this visit: an opportunity to taste the 'normality' of peace, which war or poverty has snatched them from.



The heads of the Roma families from Transcarpathia had already been working in Hungary even before the war, and when the conflict broke out, they also took their families to safety to Hungary. The Hungarian Community of Sant'Egidio has provided them with housing and has helped them to find work and to integrate their children into school. They are having great difficulties with their studies and need support to overcome the distance from their peers.