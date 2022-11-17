news

The ''Cry for Peace'' in Kampala, Uganda. Religions in dialogue for peace

On 14 November, a Ugandan session of The Cry for Peace meeting, Religions and Cultures in Dialogue was held in Kampala.

Representatives of the Catholic, Anglican and Protestant Churches, along with Hindus and Muslims, gathered on the large lawn of a school in the capital, in the presence of many young people.



After listening to the message of the meeting in Rome, the speakers from the different religions addressed various topics, including peace, environmental protection, and human trafficking.



At the end of the event, the Peace Appeal 2022 was signed.