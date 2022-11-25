news
30 November at the Colosseum, the 'Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty' manifestation
The event starts at 6.30 pm. Live streaming
Also this year on 30 November, cities around the world will light up against the death penalty.
In Rome, the appointment is at the Colosseum (elevated terrace of Largo Gaetana Agnesi).
The manifestation starts at 6.30 p.m.
The programme includes speeches by
Silvia Scozzese, Deputy Mayor of Rome
Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio
Herman Lindsey, former prisoner on death row
Paolo Sassanelli, actor, will read some letters of prisoners sentenced to death
After the speeches the Colosseum will be lit up with a 3D videomapping on the theme "No Justice without Life"
The event is live streamed on this website and on Sant'Egidio's social channels
For further information go to the blog No Death Penalty / Cities for Life