November 30, World Day of Cities for Life, Cities against the Death Penalty. From Rome, Colosseum LIVE STREAMING at 6,30 pm (GMT+1)

The event starts at 6.30 pm. Live streaming

Also this year on 30 November, cities around the world will light up against the death penalty.

In Rome, the appointment is at the Colosseum (elevated terrace of Largo Gaetana Agnesi).

The manifestation starts at 6.30 p.m.

The programme includes speeches by

Silvia Scozzese, Deputy Mayor of Rome

Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio

Herman Lindsey, former prisoner on death row

Paolo Sassanelli, actor, will read some letters of prisoners sentenced to death

After the speeches the Colosseum will be lit up with a 3D videomapping on the theme "No Justice without Life"

The event is live streamed on this website and on Sant'Egidio's social channels

For further information go to the blog No Death Penalty / Cities for Life







