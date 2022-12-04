news

Sant'Egidio in Copenhagen, close to the poorest who live on the streets

A few days ago, a charity concert in support of the Community of Sant'Egidio was held at the Sakramentskirken in Copenhagen.

Under the direction of Kai Polzhofer, conductor of the Copenhagen Opera House, the concert presented a varied programme with works by J.S. Bach, N. Cage and others. About a hundred people came to listen to the concert entitled 'Hungry Stars'.



The Community of Sant'Egidio has been present in Copenhagen for three years. Volunteers distribute food to the homeless near Nørreport and Strøget station. The proceeds of the concert will go towards the purchase of winter clothing for these friends of the street.



Twice a month (on the second and fourth Friday), the Community meets for evening prayer at Sakramentskirken at 6pm.