In the crib of Santa Maria in Trastevere, the 'revolution of tenderness'. It's #Christmasforall

Everyone has a place in the crib of the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere in the joyful announcement of the birth of Jesus, who is born poor. The small statues represent the people with whom the Community of Sant'Egidio shares Christmas and everyday of the year, in the streets and homes, in the peripheries of the world.



It is a world full of expectation: that of the homeless, of the refugees who arrive with the humanitarian corridors, of the sick who find care in the DREAM centres or in the House of Friendship; expectation of the children at the School of Peace, of the Roma, of the families in poverty who receive food and care.



In his letter Admirabile signum, Pope Francis talks about the meaning and value of the nativity scene and explains how this tradition represents a 'revolution of tenderness' that calls everyone to share and not to exclude:

The nativity scene is like a living Gospel rising up from the pages of sacred Scripture. As we contemplate the Christmas story, we are invited to set out on a spiritual journey, drawn by the humility of the God who became man in order to encounter every man and woman. We come to realize that so great is his love for us that he became one of us, so that we in turn might become one with him." Read more

HELP US PREPARE #CHRISTMASFORALL