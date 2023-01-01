news

The Community of Sant'Egidio joins in the condolences and prayers of the universal Church on the death of Benedict XVI, whom we remember with affection and gratitude

The Community of Sant'Egidio joins in the condolences and prayers of the whole Church for the passing of Benedict XVI, a meek and profound pastor who since the Second Vatican Council has been a fundamental point of reference, with his theological and humanist thought, also for the ecclesial movements that arose during that season.



We recall the meetings, visits, and moments of prayer with the Community throughout his pontificate, which have significantly marked the life and reflection of Sant'Egidio: in particular the participation in the Prayer for Peace meeting with the world religions in Naples in 2007; the prayer for the witnesses of the faith of the 20th and 21st centuries in the basilica of St. Bartholomew, memorial of the "New Martyrs"; the meeting with the youth of the Community and the workers of the DREAM program in Cameroun; the visits to the family home for the elderly and the soup kitchen in Rome. "Here," he said, in words that remain as a precious synthesis of our friendship with the poor, "those who serve and help are confused and reunited with those who are helped and served, forming one family.



We remember him with love and deep gratitude.

The visit to the soup Kitchen of Sant'Egidio in Rome