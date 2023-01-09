news

Celebrating Christmas according to the tradition of Christian East in the Communities of Sant'Egidio

On 7 January, Christians belonging to the Christian Eastern tradition celebrated the Lord's Christmas. From Rome to Ukraine, from the Czech Republic to Moscow, thousands of poor people were welcomed at the table with no borders of the Sant'Egidio Christmas lunch.



Our photo galleries take us on a journey through these places and connect us with #Christmasforall that was celebrated in:



Kiev, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv (Ukraine)



Moscow (Russia)



Rome, Florence (Italy)



Prague (Czech Republic)



Chojna (Poland)