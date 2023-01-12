news

Beira, Mozambique, the closing of the school year in Sant' Egidio's "Escolinha"

To respond to the problem of malnutrition that affects so many African children, the Community of Sant'Egidio has opened several nutritional centres in Mozambique in recent years. Here, every day thousands of children receive a nutritious meal adapted to their growing needs in a protected environment, they can also play, learn and grow well. Over time, we have also begun to address other needs and 'escolinhe' have been set up for pre-school children as well as sewing courses for young people attending our centres.



The "Escolinha" in Beira, where these pictures reach us from, is attended by about 50 children who have been celebrating the end of classes and the beginning of the summer holidays in recent days. It has been a solemn moment also to encourage the 'desire for school' in children and families.



The school's tailors produced togas and hats in just a few days, and customised certificates of participation were printed. A recognition for the children's commitment and excellent school results, before starting another stage of their schooling at the beginning of the new year.