news

Why Pope Francis will visit South Sudan

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

On April 11, 2019, Pope Francis shocked the world by kissing the feet of the government leaders of South Sudan, who for years have been at war among themselves. Nearly four years later, the pope will make an in-person visit to the country, from February 3–5, with that same hope for peace.



In this video, we take a look at the history of South Sudan, why the Pope has chosen to travel to the country alongside leaders of other Christian denominations, and what to expect from the visit.