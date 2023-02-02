news

The Pope to youth of Congo: stop corruption! Floribert's testimony gives hope for an Africa and a world free from corruption

Sant'Egidio joins the memory of the testimony of Floribert Bwana Chui, recalled today by Pope Francis at the stadium of the martyrs of Kinshasa. A young man from our community in Goma, who worked at customs between Congo and Rwanda, he refused to let loads of spoiled food pass in exchange for money and for this he was tortured and killed.



"He was a young man like you - said Pope Francis - As a Christian he prayed, thought of others and chose to be honest by saying no to the filth of corruption. This is keeping not only your hands but your heart clean. Do not fall into the trap, do not be deceived, do not let yourself be swallowed up by the swamp of evil, do not let yourself be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good".

The weak strength of a believer, who has opposed evil for the good of his people, gives us hope for an Africa and a world free from corruption.