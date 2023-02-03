news

YOUTH PEACE PILGRIMAGES: the youth of South Sudan, with Sant'Egidio, the Ecumenical Council of Churches and other Christian groups, are waiting for Pope Francis and urging peace and reconciliation

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

In preparation for the historic ecumenical visit of Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the Scottish Church to South Sudan from 3 to 5 February, the Community of Sant'Egidio has organised, together with the Council of Churches of South Sudan, and Anataban, some ecumenical peace pilgrimages for young people - "Youth Peace Pilgrimages"- YPP - which gathered hundreds of young people from all the Christian churches of South Sudan in Juba.

During the opening event led by the youth leaders, the young people prayed, sang and danced for peace, eager to overcome differences in the spirit of the ecumenical visit. "I pray that we may all be one" was the slogan chosen by the young people, who shared poems for peace and dramas about overcoming the challenges of tribalism in the country.



Sant'Egidio is honoured to support this unique event in South Sudan and will continue its efforts for peace in South Sudan through the Rome Initiative, as the peace action undertaken by Sant'Egidio is called.