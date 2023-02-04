news

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has been presented to the Community in Abu Dhabi

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The ceremony for the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2023, presented to the Community of Sant'Egidio and Kenyan activist Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil, has been held today in Abu Dhabi.



The Zayed Prize, as Pope Francis emphasised in his message, wants to be a call "to become promoters of a culture of peace that encourages dialogue, mutual understanding, solidarity, sustainable development and inclusion.". READ THE POPE'S FULL MESSAGE.



A delegation of the Community attended the event to receive this award, which 'commits us once again not only to look back at past history, with all the good it has brought us on the path of dialogue and human fraternity, it commits us to work hard for a future in which human fraternity will be established everywhere'.