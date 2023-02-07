news

Appeal to solidarity for earthquake victims: help us send humanitarian aid via Syria's Christian communities

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The terrible earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria killed thousands of people and destroyed a vast and populous area. We can see the images of this tragedy, they show the suffering of populations already battered by 12 years of war. We cannot remain indifferent.



We are in contact with the Latin Church of Syria and with many Syrian families, through the refugees who have arrived with the humanitarian corridors. Sadly, some have heard that they have lost relatives. It is a serious and distressing situation affecting the Syrian people who have already suffered enormous destruction because of the war. There is also an ongoing cholera epidemic, and the country's health structures are devastated.



The Community of Sant'Egidio, through the Christian communities in Syria, is preparing to send urgent humanitarian aid especially to Aleppo and Idlib. We ask everyone to support this effort with a gesture of solidarity.



DONATE NOW



(click here for all donation methods)



The Community has also issued an appeal for the lifting of sanctions on Syria to facilitate access to international aid READ MORE



A video with testimonies of Syrian refugees