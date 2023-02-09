news

'We are a people of poor and humble, of old and young, of brothers and sisters who become little, so they all became great.' The homily by Card. Matteo Zuppi

Homily by H.Em. Card. Matteo Zuppi at the Eucharistic liturgy on the occasion of the Community of Sant'Egidio's 55th anniversary

San Giovanni in Laterano, 9 February 2023