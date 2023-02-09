news

The 55th anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio. TEXTS, VIDEOS AND PHOTOS

On the occasion of its 55th anniversary, on 9 February 2023, the Community of Sant'Egidio gathered in the cathedral of Rome, the Basilica of St John Lateran, for a Eucharistic liturgy of thanksgiving.



The homily of Card. Matteo Maria Zuppi and the greeting of the President, Marco Impagliazzo, gave voice to a people of the poor and friends of the poor, gathered in prayer and joy.



Homily by Card. Matteo Maria Zuppi



Greeting by the President of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo