The 55th anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio. TEXTS, VIDEOS AND PHOTOS
February 9 2023 - ROME, ITALYANNIVERSARY OF THE COMMUNITY
On the occasion of its 55th anniversary, on 9 February 2023, the Community of Sant'Egidio gathered in the cathedral of Rome, the Basilica of St John Lateran, for a Eucharistic liturgy of thanksgiving.
The homily of Card. Matteo Maria Zuppi and the greeting of the President, Marco Impagliazzo, gave voice to a people of the poor and friends of the poor, gathered in prayer and joy.
Homily by Card. Matteo Maria Zuppi
Greeting by the President of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo