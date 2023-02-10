news

Earthquake: Sant'Egidio expresses appreciation for the US decision to lift sanctions on Syria

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its satisfaction for the decision of the United States to temporarily lift some of the sanctions imposed on Damascus and with the announcement of a first aid package to support the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

While the death toll is still rising and the living conditions of the survivors worsen, Sant'Egidio hopes for a sympathetic response from other countries and the entire international community and is relaunching its fundraising efforts to support, through the Christian communities in Syria, the populations of the regions of Aleppo and Idlib, so badly affected by 12 years of war.